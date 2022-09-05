The Palestinian Authority has approved aid for the 'committee for the fight against the fence and the settlements' to further what it called "the fanatical colonialist attacks of the occupation authorities and the settlers."

At its weekly meeting in Ramallah, the PA government hosted the head of the committee for the fight against the fence and the settlements, Moaid Sha'aban, who put forward proposals to deal with the escalation in Israeli "attacks" and the expansion of settlements.

The government decided on the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee that will examine the needs of Nebi Samuel following the clashes that took place at the tomb of the Biblical Prophet Samuel.

In addition, another ministerial committee was established whose role is to assist the committee on the struggle against the fence and the settlements in order to curb the "settlement attack," including in Jerusalem, and as part of its role it will provide assistance to PA settlements in Area C.