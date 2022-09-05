The Kuwaiti government ordered the closure of a shop for selling Star of David necklaces.

According to an Arabic tweet from Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce, an arrest was made due to the store selling “slogans in violation of public order of the state.”

The store, located in Salmiya, was initially forced to close after the ministry ruled that items it was selling featuring the Star of David were illegal. Soon after, the arrest took place.

The August 27 tweet contained images of two confiscated necklaces bearing the Star of David. It added that a legal case was being mounted against the owner of the shop.

In May 2021, the Kuwaiti parliament passed a far reaching anti-Israel bill that banned all direct or indirect contact with Israel and banned Kuwaitis from visiting Israel. The legislation called for a prison sentence of one to three years for anyone caught dealing with or visiting Israel. It also made any attempt at normalizing ties with Israel illegal.

The Jewish Virtual Library states that authorities in Kuwait regularly censor references to the Holocaust or Israel in educational material.