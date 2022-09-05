It was a regular Thursday night. Chaya Weiss was home with her baby who slept peacefully and her husband Bentzion was out learning when suddenly, a candle caught fire. In a few terrifying moments, the entire kitchen went up in flames. Chaya grabbed her sleeping baby and ran out of her home as fast as she could.

By the time the fire department came, the entire Bnei Brak apartment was engulfed in a smoking blaze of flames.

Chaya Yehudis and Bentzion watched helplessly as they lost everything. Their apartment that they worked so hard to buy. Their clothing. Holy books. Furniture….Everything.



After losing their home, the Weisses desperately need help to rebuild their lives. Please have mercy and help put a roof over their heads after this terrible disaster! In the merit of your chesed, you and your loved ones should be protected from any form of harm.

