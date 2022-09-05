A Continuum Dating Back to September 26, 2010

by Alex Rose

"In the words of fabled defense lawyer Brendan Sullivan" 'If the government is not honest, it can trump even the best efforts of those of us who work in the system.'[Foreword by Alex Kozinski in "Licensed to Lie" by Sidney Powell].

"Licensed to Lie---Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice" reads like a prelude to a recasting of 6 years in the life of former President Donald Trump, whose unwarranted punishment as opposed to praise, has yet to reach a

conclusion.

As for the author, she has received much acclaim from across the legal spectrum. Michael Adams PhD., University Distinguished Teaching Associate Professor of English, Interim Director, James A. Michener Center for Writers, University of Texas, Austin--had this to say, "Her message resonates throughout the book; "The greatest human ideal of justice is only as good as the character of those who administer it, existing only if its guardians are devotees to integrity and fairness."

He adds, "This book is a testament to the human will to struggle against overwhelming odds to right a wrong and a cautionary tale to all ---that true justice doesn't just exist as an abstraction apart from us. . True justice is us, making it real through our own actions and our own vigilance against the powerful who cavalierly threaten to take it away."

Sidney Powell's true story is a scathing attack on corrupt prosecutors, judges, who turned a blind eye to these injustices, and the president [Obama], who has promoted them to powerful political positions. It incorporates the strong-arm, illegal, and unethical tactics used by headline grabbing federal prosecutors in their narcissistic pursuit of power. Its scope reaches from the U.S. Department of Justice to the US Senate, the FBI, and the White House.

A tragic suicide, a likely murder, wrongful imprisonment, and gripping courtroom scenes draw readers into this compelling story, giving them a frightening perspective on justice corrupted and who should be accountable, when evidence is withheld.

The book's Foreword by Alex Kozinski, is all encompassing. His origin is that of Romania American stock, a jurist and lawyer, who served as a judge on the U.S Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit from1985 to2017. He was a prominent and influential judge, and many of his law clerks went onto clerk for the U.S. Supreme Court of Justices.

He brings to the reader's attention, the case against Ted Stevens, who was convicted after the federal prosecutors concealed evidence favorable to the defense and lied about in court. Further, to emphasize the extent of the injustice, he adds the fact of the conviction being vacated once the government's deception had been revealed. But, this occurred long after Stevens had lost an election - ending a 40 year Senate career and changing the balance of power - as a direct result of the wrongful conviction.

Interestingly, on July 2, 2022, Reuters announced, "Trump hires former 9th circuit Judge Kozinski [retired 2017] for Twitter court fight appeal over his ban from their social media platform."

In Chapter 1 of her book, Powell refers to Stevens' tragic death as a result of a small plane crash near Dillingham, Alaska . He had been on a fishing trip with longtime friends. Stevens was a decorated World War 11 hero, a former US attorney and a living legend in Alaska.

The wrongful conviction , following broken ethical rules by the prosecutors from the Public Integrity Section of the Department of Justice, caused him much stress. They had disregarded court orders, violated constitutional law, as they hid evidence favorable to Stevens' defense, called , "Brady material " (Israeli prosecutors, take note.)

Still another individual, Nickolas Marsh, a 37 year old prosecutor who had worked in the elite Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division of the US Department of Justice, appears in the same chapter. The senator's death and the tsunami of renewed publicity of prosecutorial and government misconduct was drowning Nick Marsh.

Around 2:p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2010 he got up from sleeping and trudged to the laundry room where he found a loose razor blade and slashed his

left wrist. He then closed his eyes and slashed his right wrist. He could breathe. He felt heavier and heavier. While blood was pouring onto the floor, he felt that it was not progressing to his satisfaction.

Hence, he sought an alternative. This came in the form of a heavy-duty power cord, from which he made a noose, and hanged himself !!

A common referral which occurs in the book is the term "Brady Rule" or "Brady Violations." It was named after Brady v Maryland 373 U.S. 83 ]1963] requiring prosecutors to disclose materially exculpatory evidence in the government's possession to the defense i.e. evidence known to the prosecution that is favorable to the defendant's case

Obama's term of office extended from Jan 20, 2009 to Feb 25, 2015. Consequently, the events reported in Sidney Powell's book took place during Obama's term of office. Typically , on Page 408 of Powell's book, one finds, "This cable of prosecutors---emboldened and fed each other's worst traits. In their distorted pursuit of convictions and power, they sought to win at any cost.-----and they have been promoted by Obama to positions of enormous power and influence, despite their legacy of injustice. "

For the purpose of seeking a brief summary of the extent of the negative influence enacted by Obama during the given period, one need not look any further than Page 51 of David Horowitz and Jacob Laksin's ,"Obama and the war against the Jews":

"During the year and a half Obama has been in office so far, he has indeed brought change to America and to the world. He has transformed a nation that had been the world's bulwark of democracy and freedom into an enabler of the very forces that are intent on destroying them. He has helped to isolate America's only ally in the Middle East, its sole democracy and most vulnerable people------."

How different are contemporary times? The once timid Biden has elected to surpass his mentor, Obama. Who can forget that his choice by Democrats was simply because of their fear that the socialist cum communist Bernie Sanders appeared to be on his way to presidency?

Who can forget the summer of 2020 with the major Democrat controlled cities stricken with the unabated violence and their refusal to have Trump send in the National Guards? Not only that, but their absolute chutzpah in blaming Trump.

With the demise of 13 military Americans on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan owing to Biden's dysfunctional actions, why did the Republicans not impeach him? After all, this event could surely be classified as murder. The videos of Afghanis hanging from a departing plane in desperation, only to fall to their deaths, can never be forgotten.

What about the border crisis with ongoing mayhem? Did this not commence upon Biden gaining the presidency? Even now, it is ongoing with unvaccinated migrants, those with infectious diseases and drug trafficking, while swarming into the US. The number of American children who die regularly from consuming certain drugs is considerable.

Scenes of children unaccompanied by parents are readily available from the Internet. In attempting to understand Biden, one can see that he clearly has in mind a large potential of future voters. Presumably, he has ideas for them not to await the traditional 5 years as qualification for voting rights.

In 1977, this writer had to wait a year for an American Visa. And this, despite a letter of employment from possibly the largest US corporation in the world, Westinghouse. The Jews turned away at Ellis Island during HItler's rise to power are a black mark on American history.

The core of the Biden Democrat Party is not Liberalism, but Leftism as defined by Dennis Prager. This is what divides the Republican Party from the Democrat Party.

As a consequence, the famed Victor Davis Hanson and Professor Thomas Sowell support Donald Trump. Surprisingly, a lifelong member of the Democrat Party, Harvard Professor Alan Dershowitz, increasingly favors the Republican positions and Trump.

