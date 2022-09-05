The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), together with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Israeli Air Defense Command, and the U.S. Air and Missile Defense Task Force carried out a joint simulation training exercise in Elbit Systems’ Battle Lab that took place in late July and focused on protecting the State of Israel from Ballistic Threats.



The joint simulation training exercise continues the tradition of excellent cooperation between the countries' armed forces in order to improve the soldiers’ competency level for tactics, techniques, and procedures and strengthen coordination between the forces.



During the simulation training exercise, the Israeli forces operated the Arrow, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome air defense systems. The American forces operated the Patriot, Aegis, and THAAD systems.



The Israeli Test-Bed (ITB) battle lab, developed by Elisra (a subsidiary of Elbit Systems), is capable of simulating Israeli and American air defense systems, all in one shared space, and can display and record real-time data that assist in comprehensive debriefings of the scenarios.



“This exercise represents another step in our extensive cooperation with the American air and missile defense forces,” said Moshe Patel, Head of the IMDO.

“The combination of the different systems significantly improves our forces’ readiness to face evolving threats on several fronts simultaneously. The battle lab, which was developed at Elbit Systems by the IMDO and the MDA over the past thirty years, is constantly adapting to meet the challenges posed by our dynamic arena."



Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: "The relationship between Israel and the US continues to grow stronger in face of the region’s increasing threats and challenges, in order to maintain our security and regional stability. I applaud the successful test and the continued progress in Israel's air defense capabilities. Following my visit to CENTCOM headquarters last week, I welcome the new cooperation between CENTCOM and IDF forces. Combining forces, sharing knowledge, and strengthening the air defense of the Middle East is a message to our enemies and to our partners - we are strong together, and we are ready to stand together against any challenge - from the air, land, sea, and the cyber arena."



Commander of the Mission Control Center for Allied Procedures in the Aerial Defense Array, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Doron Gavish said: “The strategic cooperation between forces is a significant component for maintaining and improving defense capabilities in the face of shared threats. This joint exercise is an important element in training combat forces in the field. The exercise took place in central Israel this year and has been supported by the IMDO for years. The Israeli Air Force Air Defense Command participated in the joint exercise with forces from the European Command and, for the first time, our American partners at the US Central Command. The exercise was deemed very successful and constitutes an important tool to improve our readiness processes and the IDF Central Command’s transition to joint activity with CENTCOM on both strategic and operational levels.”

