Defense Minister Benny Gantz's office contacted opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's office three times to coordinate a consultation on the selection of the Chief of Staff, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Netanyahu flatly refused to hold a conversation and consultation on the appointment, due to his claim that it is inappropriate to appoint a new Chief of Staff during an election period.

However, after the announcement of the appointment of General Herzi Halevi to the post, Netanyahu warmly congratulated him on Twitter.

"I congratulate the new Chief of Staff, Major General Herzi Halevi, and wish him great success in his position," the opposition chairman wrote.