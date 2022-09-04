Four years ago, the Shalev family received the worst of news: their beloved husband and father was diagnosed with an aggressive type of Lymphoma. The doctors weren’t optimistic, but Meir Shalev resolved to fight the disease to the best of his ability.

Despite all treatments and efforts, though, Meir passed away a few months ago. He had one last request to his children: “please, take care of Ima”.

Click here to help the Shalev family

Shortly after this tragic loss, the family faced again an horrific situation. One day, the youngest son Eliyahu crossed the street. He used a crosswalk, but his mother, who was watching him, saw a terrible sight: a cement truck approached, didn’t stop, and run over Eliyahu.

Somehow, he survived. A miracle that is almost incomprehensible. But his leg was severely damaged. He was rushed to the hospital, and once again the family had to consult doctors and pray for the recovery of a family member.

Eliyahu is currently in need of extensive rehabilitation. He cannot walk on his own. His family lives on a third floor – in a building without an elevator. His uncle or his grandfather must come every day to lift him physically and carry him home. He is only fourteen, and in addition to his injury he also struggles with anxieties and fears following the trauma of the accident. He lost his father and then the ability to walk normally; a difficult burden even for hardened adults. And he is only a kid.

The late Mr. Shalev wished to know his wife would be taken care of after he was gone. But now it is the widowed mother who must be the constant carer of her son. The double challenge is painful and exhausting. Let us show her that she is not alone, and that Jews everywhere care about her and will gladly lend a hand!

Click here to help the Shalev family