A wedding usually signifies the beginning of a new, happy chapter in life. For the late Mrs. Shulamit Weiss, however, her wedding was also the beginning of a life-long trial: severe pains in her legs, which started the day after her wedding, led her to be diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue in many parts of the body.



For years, the disease was a constant challenge which she refused to let dominate her life. She gave birth to three children and worked as a preschool teacher, much beloved by children and parents alike. Three years ago, though, a severe flare-up affected her intestines, and she started suffering agonizing pain. First, she had a stoma operation. After a year and a half, she had to undergo another surgery. The surgery succeeded but her small intestine was perforated by mistake. The surgeon, pale and worried, came to tell her that. She told him that he did his best, she was not angry with him and wouldn’t sue him. What happened was G-d’s will.

Later, her intestines got infected, and the infection spread in her body. Her husband devoted himself to her care, spending every minute at her hospital bedside except when he needed to give his daily Torah shiur in the evenings. When he was away for that reason, her children surrounded her with care and love.

Her situation kept deteriorating. She lost the ability to walk and could hardly move at all. But her mind stayed clear, and her heart stayed generous; in her last year, she still helped a neighbor by babysitting her little daughter.

She was given enough time to marry off her son, and even attend the bris and pidion of her first grandchild, but then her condition took a turn for the worse. She needed dialysis 3 times a week, and then chemo for cancer that was discovered in her liver.



Two weeks ago, she passed away, leaving a devastated family. Shulamit might have been very sick, but she was first and foremost a dedicated wife and mother, full of faith and wisdom. Two of her children are still unmarried, one of them only 13.

This family has gone though so much pain, they have devoted everything they had to the care of that special woman. Now, they need our help to be able to go on.

To support the grieving family, please donate here