MK Dudi Amsalem on Wednesday sent a message to Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu that he will demand to serve as Justice Minister in the next government - and will not take part in the government if his demand is not met.

"If I am not appointed Justice Minister, I won't be appointed a different minister and I won't enter the government. I think the job needs to be done," Amsalem said in an interview with Channel 13 News.

"I do not intend to enter a government that does not intend to deal with every issue and fix the system of the rule of law. Today, this is the most twisted, the most crooked, the most dangerous thing for the State of Israel. I see it as an existential threat to the country," he added.

"The judicial system is important to the country, important to the people of Israel. We are going to fix it. It is crooked at unimaginable levels today. First of all, the Overrule Clause, that is the first thing I will deal with."

He added that in his opinion, "The Judicial Selection Committee should only consist of politicians. There should be ministers and Knesset members. I will appoint an Attorney General to help me function. A law that would exempt the prime minister from the Penal Code will also be passed. This law is necessary for the State of Israel. The law will state that a Prime Minister who they want to investigate - he will not be able to be interrogated during his term in office."

Amsalem described current Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara as "a lackey of Sa'ar. She’s unfit and unworthy" and called for her to be "fired from her position".