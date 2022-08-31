In a new video podcast hosted by Benjamin Boyce, ‏Erin Friday speaks about her daughter's story.

Erin says that her daughter suddenly identified herself as "trans" when she was 10 years old.

After many months of what Erin defines as "patient care", and getting the girl out of the California school system, her daughter left the "trans" identity aside. "She is now a healthy, artistic kid".

"Erin's experience with California education's full-blown promotion of trans identities has set her the war path, and she's asking parents to stand up for the sake of vulnerable children." Benjamin Boyce explains.