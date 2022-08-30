Arab rioters on Tuesday evening broke into the Bnei Akiva branch in Lod and attacked the students with rocks.

According to reports from the scene, at least two teens were injured, including one who suffered light injury to his head and was taken to hospital. A second teen with light injuries received treatment at the scene.

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the incident and said, "The police must deal with terrorists with determination and immediately crush them. Every moment that passes harms deterrence and increases the risk of further terrorist incidents."

"Only a heavy hand, determination and strength, against terrorism, are able to restore deterrence and restore the sense of security to the residents," added Ben Gvir.

The Honenu legal aid organization said, "We call on the police to get their hands on the rioters, it is inconceivable that students in a branch of a youth movement in the center of the country will be attacked, injured, and the rioters will walk around freely. The Israel Police must put the rioters behind bars tonight."