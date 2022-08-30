The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced on Tuesday that it had selected 10 research projects for its new Center for Antisemitism Research (CAR) fellowship.

The initiative “engages leading university researchers in identifying new approaches to combating antisemitism in society.”

“With rising antisemitic incidents, it’s time to raise the bar on antisemitism research. We are so excited to be engaging some of the most experienced academic researchers in the world to enhance our understanding of the motivators of antisemitic prejudice,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “We believe their cutting-edge and data-driven research will contribute directly to our ability to diagnose and develop treatments for a full range of anti-Jewish hostilities.”

ADL received over 60 applications from researchers worldwide after announcing the fellowship earlier in the year. CAR paired down the applications to 10 and organized them into groups: antisemitism and populism; the experiences of antisemitism; anti-Zionism; and interventions into antisemitism.

“The fellows are an essential component of our strategy to systematically address antisemitism by lab and field testing a full range of interventions that hope to ameliorate anti-Jewish prejudice,” CAR Vice President Matt Williams said.

“We’ve found that underneath the vast majority of anti-prejudice programs there are only a handful of formulations that have been deeply researched and tested for efficacy,” Williams said. “These fellowships will radically advance our efforts to combat antisemitism by developing a robust foundation of evidence to drive our programmatic strategy.”