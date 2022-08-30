The nation's oldest Jewish university has asked the Supreme Court to intervene to protect its First Amendment rights amid demands the school recognize a gay pride ground organized by students.

Yeshiva University has been fighting in New York State courts for over a year to defend its right to conduct its internal affairs in accordance with its religious beliefs, the school said Monday night.



Yeshiva is now asking the US Supreme Court to protect its religious mission from government interference.



In YU Pride Alliance v. Yeshiva University, a group of students are demanding that the University officially recognize an LGBTQ Pride Alliance club on campus.



The lower court rulings would force Yeshiva to put its stamp of approval on a club and activities that are inconsistent with the school's Torah values and the religious environment it seeks to maintain on its undergraduate campuses.



"The Torah guides everything that we do at Yeshiva-from how we educate students to how we run our dining halls to how we organize our campus," said Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University.



"We care deeply for and welcome all of our students, including our LGBTQ students, and continue to be engaged in a productive dialogue with our Rabbis, faculty and students on how we apply our Torah values to create an inclusive campus environment."



"We only ask the government to allow us the freedom to apply the Torah in accordance with our values."

“When secular authorities try to tell Yeshiva University that it is not religious, you know something has gone terribly wrong.” said Eric Baxter, VP and senior counsel at Becket, a non-profit law firm which is aiding YU's bid. “The First Amendment protects Yeshiva’s right to practice its faith. We are asking the Supreme Court to correct this obvious error.”