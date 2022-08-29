Prime Minister Yair Lapid and opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu agreed to hold a meeting on security and political issues, and from the beginning a debate began surrounding the question of whether or not there would be a photograph taken of the meeting.

At first, Lapid agreed to Netanyahu's request not to record the meeting in any fashion, but at some point he changed his mind and insisted that a photograph be taken.

Channel 12 News published the correspondence between the bureaus before the meeting. Tzachi Braverman, director of Netanyahu's office, wrote in the morning to Danny Wesley, the Prime Minister's chief of staff: "Your insistence on photography is puzzling and we oppose it. There has never been a photograph of an opposition leader in a security briefing, which proves that what interests you is the publicity and not the substance - something that is unacceptable to us."

Wesley replied to him four minutes later: "We don't need to turn every conversation into a fight. It won't be photographed as you requested,"

But two hours later, Wesley sent another message: "In another discussion, it was decided that it is very important to take a joint photo for the benefit of the fight against the Iranian nuclear agreement, therefore the photo with the military secretary will be taken by a GPO photographer."

Braverman responded that he did not agree to this.

Sources close to Netanyahu accused Lapid of simply wanting the image of Netanyahu coming to his office to gain political capital. Lapid's office responded: "If that's what they claim, this is probably what they wanted to avoid."

Upon leaving the meeting, Netanyahu attacked Lapid's policy regarding the nuclear deal and accused his government of not putting enough pressure on the US not to re-enter the nuclear deal. "I just finished a security update and unfortunately I have to say that I left more worried than when I entered," said the opposition leader. "We will support any firm public position against the nuclear agreement, but unfortunately I do not see such a public position."

Lapid said in response: "I am not ready to get into a fight with the head of the opposition because it harms Israel's security. It is very important for a united Israeli position in the face of the Iranians' attempt to obtain nuclear weapons. And I call on the head of the opposition and everyone not to let political considerations harm our national security."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz reprimanded both: "The national security issues of the State of Israel should be kept above the political debate of an election period. Iran's attempt to build a nuclear bomb does not distinguish between one government or another. In the face of the Iranian threat - we must remain united and focused on the goal. At times like these , the eyes of the citizens of Israel are on the entire leadership - and our responsibility is to act together, statesmanlike, and maintain the security of the State of Israel and its citizens."