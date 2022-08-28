President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are trending upwards, after falling to an all-time low last month.

In late July, the president’s approval rating fell to 36.8%, according to the RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls, with an average disapproval rating of 57.4% for a net negative average rating of negative 20.3.

Since then, however, Biden’s poll numbers have rebounded, though his approval rating remains in negative territory.

The president’s net approval rating now averages negative 12.7, with 41.9% approval to 54.6% disapproval in the rolling average of polls.

A new poll by CBS News gives Biden a 45% approval rating, with 55% of registered voters polled saying they disapprove of his job performance.

Rasmussen’s latest poll also shows the president with a net rating of negative 10%, with 44% of respondents approving of his job performance.

Polling by Emerson shows Biden’s disapproval rating even lower, at 51%, compared to 42% of respondents who approve of his job performance.

While a survey by Trafalgar found Biden’s job approval to be significantly lower than most other polls, with 39% of respondents approving of his job performance compared to 58% who disapprove, the poll marks a six-point swing in net job approval compared to the previous Trafalgar survey.

Biden’s rise in the polls follows a softening of some price increases across the US, as well as a decline in gasoline prices.

The average price in the US for standard unleaded gas topped out at just over $5.10 in mid-June, remaining above $4.50 for most of July.

That price fell to just under $4 on average by late August.

As Biden’s job performance rating has risen, the Republican Party’s edge in polling for the upcoming midterms has declined.

While the GOP enjoyed an average lead of 2.8 points over Democrats in generic congressional vote polling late last month according to the RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls, Republicans now lead Democrats by just 0.8 points on average, with 44.9% of respondents on average saying they plan to vote for a Republican candidate, compared to 44.1% who say they plan to vote for a Democrat.