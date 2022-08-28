The Noam party will run as a separate ticket in this fall’s Knesset election, party chairman MK Avi Maoz – the faction’s sole lawmaker – announced Sunday evening.

Noam, which represents the conservative wing of the Religious Zionist sector – sometimes referred to as “haredi-Religious Zionist” – is closely associated with the Har Hamor Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

The faction ran on a joint ticket with the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit in the 2021 election, receiving one seat in the Knesset.

Following the signing of a new deal between Religious Zionist Party chief MK Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir last Friday, Noam was offered the 11th spot on a united Knesset ticket.

On Sunday, however, MK Maoz rejected the offer, saying the party would run on its own.

“I finished a meeting just now, and our many supporters are clear in their position – Noam must be in the next Knesset, period. We have decided that Noam will run in the next election independently. It is outrageous to push Jewish identity down to a marginal, unrealistic position.”

MK Smotrich responded, dismissing Noam’s chances of passing the 3.25% electoral threshold.

“Maybe it is a nice idea to toy with, but they have absolutely no chance on their own. We want them; they must not run alone, it would be irresponsible.”

Polls currently show the joint ticket, which won six seats last year, receiving anywhere between nine and twelve seats.