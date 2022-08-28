Struggling in school is not uncommon for teenagers these days. For one young girl in particular, however, it meant losing everything she knew and loved.

Sara grew up the eldest of 8 in a religious family. When she began to grapple with emotional issues in high school, she was harshly kicked out, told by the administration the she was "not the right fit" for the school. Shortly afterward, her parents kicked her out of the house as well. At this point she was truly alone in the world.

Like many who are left with no options, Sara turned to the street life of Jerusalem to find friendship. Slowly but surely she fell into a dangerous crowd. Today she is living in an Arab village, chained to a a partner who threatens her violently. Sara wants desperately to leave and to have a new start but she is without the means to save herself.

That's where Tova Safranai comes in. Safranai has spent years now mentoring and assisting young people from religious families who have been kicked out onto the streets. She has started a non-profit organization called Ahavat Chinam, and they have already begun to change lives.

Ahavt Chinam is collecting donations via The Chesed Fund to help save Sara's life. Money raised goes toward enabling her to escape from the Arab village safely, and getting started on the path to a more functional life. Unfortunately, many young Jewish people have been disowned by their parents. Those who contribute to Sara's fund show her that despite her past, she is not alone.

