There is a verbal/diplomatic war going on between Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.

The background was the decision of the Israeli government to allow Palestinian Arabs to fly out of Israel via the new Ramon Airport near Eilat.

This makes it cheaper and more convenient for Palestinian Arabs than having to drive across the Jordanian border to Amman Airport.

Instead, Palestinian Arabs are now sharing flights, mainly to Europe, with Israelis.

Normalization like this is a good thing, but you certainly didn't hear about it from your anti-Israel media or from your lying BDS activists.

There is, however, a country, one that supposedly has a peace agreement with Israel, that wants to put a stop to this air travel normalization.

As the first Palestinian Arabs were heading from Ramon to Cyprus alongside Israelis on an Arkia Airlines flight, Jordan accused the Palestinian Arabs of "stabbing Jordan in the back."

Jordan makes money from Palestinian Arabs entering into their country.

Jordanian activists posted a Twitter hashtag "Palestinian normalization with Israel is treason," to which Palestinian Arabs replied by reminding Jordanians that they had signed a peace treaty with Israel.

The Jordanian Tourism Minister is demanding that Jordan revoke Jordanian passports of Palestinian Arabs who travel through Ramon Airport.

Perhaps this issue should become a campaign for those who profess to protect victimized Palestinian rights and begin to boycott Jordan?

Whatever tactic is useful to be applied against Israel should be used against Jordan, surely, if you boycotters really do stand for Palestinian Arab freedoms and rights? Right?

Even when Israel treats Palestinian Arabs with respect, we are portrayed as doing something devious. Instead, Israel should be applauded because this new service offers non-Israeli Arabs a far more convenient and cheaper way of flying to foreign destinations.

Instead, one Jordanian parliamentarian, Khalil Attieh, threatened that any Palestinian Arab using Ramon Airport should be banned from entering Jordan.

How's that for an anti-Palestinian boycott, and it comes from a Jordanian parliamentarian, a country in which 80% of the population are Palestinian Arabs. Go figure!

Where are the pro-Palestinian and BDS activists who vehemently claim to support and protect the freedoms and abuses of Palestinian Arabs by other Arabs?

They are strangely silent, aren't they?

Barry Shawis International Public Diplomacy Director at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.