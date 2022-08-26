Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, today (Friday, 26 August 2022). During the meeting, the parties discussed the Iranian nuclear agreement, as well as the need to strengthen defense cooperation between Israel, the U.S. and countries of the region.

Minister Gantz told Advisor Sullivan that the State of Israel opposes the nuclear agreement, as was presented to relevant parties, and emphasized several elements that are critical to the purpose of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Minister Gantz also emphasized the importance of maintaining and advancing operational capabilities for both defensive and offensive purposes in face of Iran’s nuclear program as well as its regional aggression. This is regardless of the discussion surrounding the agreement.