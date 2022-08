Can social media be a forum for high level conversations around Jewish identity & liberation?

Yirmiyahu Danzig joins Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen to discuss the difficulties of using social media to teach Jews about the need for decolonization without sacrificing intellectual depth (can we avoid reducing the conversation to a caricaturish form of Israel advocacy?)

The two also debate the merits of using the term "Zionist" to describe both contemporary and ancient Jewish liberation efforts.