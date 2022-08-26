The state of Oregon is renaming a mountain associated with the Nazis to honor an Indigenous leader.

Earlier in the year, the formerly obscure Swastika Mountain in a remote area of the state made headlines when two 19-year old hikers disappeared there.

The news story led to calls to change the mountain’s name.

The Oregon Geographic Names Board said they had three requests to change the name of the 4,000-foot tall mountain south of Eugene, Oregon so as to no longer be connected to the Nazis, CBC News reported.

The board is expected to approve a name change to honor an Indigenous chief in December, potentially Mount Halo named after Chief (Halo) Halito, who was a Yoncalla Kalapuya tribal leader from the state in the 19th century./

"When Oregonians found out that there was a Swastika Mountain in their state, a lot of people didn't know that the name even existed," said Bruce Fisher, president of the board. "It's sort of in the middle of nowhere."

Fisher added that the name “Swastika Mountain” began appearing on U.S. Geological Survey maps at least as far back as 1935. There was also a US post office bearing the name between 1909 and 1912.

"The name swastika came from a cattle brand that is being used in the area, but ... that post office closed. There's no real historical tract to follow to how this mountain in Lane County got its name."