Minister Yoaz Hendel from the Zionist Spirit Party is not concerned about polls which are predicting that his party will not pass the electoral threshold.

In an interview with Radio 103FM on Thursday, Hendel revealed that he plans to go after the votes of religious Zionists.

"I remember the polls in this exact period before the previous election campaign. Even though we are being attacked from both sides, you can see that we are slightly below the electoral threshold, there are polls in which we have passed it and we will certainly pass it in the future. We are looking at the potential of the voters, there are many Israelis who are normal religious Zionists, who do want to vote for [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben Gvir," he said.

"We are presenting a different kind of Judaism compared to Smotrich and Ben Gvir, and a different kind of worldview. Our voters are ones who see great value in military service, in bringing hearts together, in building bridges, they are not constantly preoccupied with who they are against and it doesn't matter if it is Arabs or others, they are not busy preserving the haredi monopoly on Judaism, but are preoccupied with Judaism that brings people closer together. Therefore, in the end, many people from religious Zionism are unable to vote for [Smotrich and Ben Gvir], whether they are running together or separately."

"More people from religious Zionism will join us this week, and Ayelet is also the most religious secular woman I know, and I am, if you will, the religious one with the most secular image," Hendel added.

"In the end we are a party that expresses this voice, it will have many religious Zionists and Amitai [Porat, who joined the party this week] is just one of many more people. At the end of the day, there are good people in the State of Israel who want a home made up of a statesmanlike right-wing, they are not in the ‘only Bibi’ camp, they are having a legitimate debate about positions. I have an argument with Gantz over the meetings with Mahmoud Abbas, I've been saying this all year, with his political view, and I have a problem with the ‘only Bibi’ camp and their worldviews. This is legitimate in a democracy," he concluded.