The American Jewish Congress hailed the victories of pro-Israel candidates in New York State’s Democratic House primaries on Tuesday, including the winning candidacy of Daniel Goldman who beat pro-BDS challenger Yuh-Line Niou.

“Once again, the victory lap in this year’s New York primaries goes to candidates who stayed true to America’s ideals and allies – those that rejected hate and stood strongly with Israel and committed to the U.S.-Israel relationship,” the American Jewish Congress said.

“Again, moderate voices are winning in the fight against the extreme, and the American Jewish Congress is proud of the American Voices that are ringing that sentiment loud.”

The organization praised the candidates for being “defenders of Israel and supporters of the Jewish community alike” but lamented the fact that some far-left progressive candidates that “aimed to shift the debate on Israel” won their primaries.

Describing that they did so “either by expressing openness on conditioning aid to Israel, a matter of strategic importance to American national security, or by discounting the plaguing impacts that platforms like the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement have on American Jews,” the American Jewish Congress applauded the fact that most far-left candidates, as in previous years, lost to moderates and centre-left opponents.

“They found themselves on the wrong side of their electorate and their views repudiated. This was confirmed by the overwhelming win of incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney against NY State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, who was endorsed by “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Daniel Goldman‘s critical win against BDS-supporting State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Nio; and others.”

The organization added: “Due to these primary results, no matter who wins in November, the New York delegation will continue to remain strongly pro-Israel just as it has always been.”

The American Jewish Congress described the midterm elections as having “considerable impacts on issues of Jewish importance and informed voting is a democratic society’s most powerful defense.”