An IDF soldier was lightly injured early Thursday morning after being hit in the hand by terrorist fire during an operational activity in the Palestinian Arab village of Bruqin, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The soldiers arrested the suspects and the operation was completed.

The injured soldier was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

On Tuesday night, IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Bayt Sahur, Mazra'a al-Qibliya, Silwad, Jayus and the city of Hebron.

IDF soldiers conducted counterterrorism activity in northern Judea and Samaria and apprehended three wanted individuals suspected of terrorist activity.

In the town of Wadi Bruqin, two wanted suspects were apprehended and weapons were located, including three M-16 assault rifles, a handgun, ammunition and military equipment. During the activity, suspects hurled Molotov cocktails and explosive devices at the soldiers. The soldiers responded with live fire toward the suspects who fired at them.

One wanted individual suspected of terrorist activity was apprehended in the Jenin Camp. During the counterterrorism activity, Molotov cocktails were hurled and shots were fired at the soldiers, who responded with live fire.

The soldiers apprehended five wanted individuals suspected of terrorist activity in the city of Ramallah, the towns of Al-Bireh and Qatanna, and the Jalazone Camp.

A total of 14 wanted suspects were apprehended overnight; the suspects and weapons located were transferred to security forces for further processing.



