The Religious Zionism party has seen a significant drop in support and is barely above the electoral threshold following the split with Otzma Yehudit, according to a new poll published Wednesday by Kan News.

The poll found the Religious Zionism party receiving the minimum of four seats, while Otzma Yehudit would receive eight seats, If the two parties ran together the poll finds them winning ten seats, a loss of two from their separate runs if Smotrich's party makes it into the Knesset.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc would win 60 seats, just short of a 61-seat majority. The Likud would be largest party with 33 seats, a decline from 35 in the previous poll.

The Yesh Atid party would be the second-largest with 22 seats. The National Unity list would be third with 14 seats.

Otma Yehudit and Shas would receive eight seats each, while United Torah Judaism would receive seven seats.

Yisrael Beytenu, Meretz, the Joint Arab List, and Labor would all receive five seats each, while the Religious Zionism and Ra'am parties would receive four seats each.