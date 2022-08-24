Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in California and was sentenced to five days in jail — although he's unlikely to serve any further time behind bars, authorities said, according to NBC News.

Pelosi, 82, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, the Napa County district attorney's office said in a statement.

He was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation stemming from a May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco.

Pelosi was not in court Tuesday, and his lawyer entered the guilty plea on his behalf, NBC News reported.

The DUI misdemeanor didn’t require the defendant's presence unless ordered by the judge, and Pelosi "was not ordered by the court to personally appear," according to the DA's statement.

Pelosi has already served two days and received two more days of credit, Assistant DA Paul Gero told NBC News in a statement.

That leaves one more day to be served, and Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga said it could be served in a court-approved work program, Gero said.

In addition, as part of his probation, Pelosi will have to "immediately enroll in, pay for, and successfully complete a licensed DUI program for 3 months," according to the DA's statement, and pay almost $7,000 in fines.

He will also be limited, for one year, to driving a car equipped with an ignition interlock device that would require him to provide a breath sample before the engine starts, prosecutors said.

A blood sample taken after the May 28 collision found Pelosi had a blood alcohol content of 0.082%, prosecutors had said. The legal limit in California is 0.08%.



