The Maccabi Haifa soccer team on Tuesday qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage, for the third time in team history.

Haifa defeated Serbian league champions Red Star Belgrade 5-4 on aggregate, after a 2-2 draw in Belgrade.

This is the first time an Israeli team has qualified for the Champions League since Maccabi Tel Aviv did so in 2015/16.

Haifa began Tuesday night’s game in Serbia poorly, when it fell behind in the 27th minute thanks to a goal by Aleksandar Pesic. The Serbians added another goal in the 43rd minute from Mirko Ivanic.

However, Haifa scored a goal from Daniel Sundgren right before halftime. The game was tied when Red Star striker Milan Pavkov turned the ball past his own goalkeeper in the 90th minute, giving Haifa the 5-4 aggregate win.

Oren Hasson, President of the Israel Soccer Association, congratulated Maccabi Haifa and said, "A wonderful achievement for our champion, who will be part of the most prestigious enterprise of European team soccer. The first to be part of the Champions League has done it again thanks to excellent soccer, faith and exemplary management."

"I am hopeful that tomorrow Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Be’er Sheva will also be able to qualify for the group stage," added Hasson.

Culture and Sport Minister Hili Tropper congratulated Maccabi Haifa, saying, "Keep bringing respect to Israeli soccer."