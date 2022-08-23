Sir Hersch Lauterpacht, a lawyer who was recognized for pioneering the concert of “crimes against humanity” during his long career and who had a central role in the first Nuremberg trial of Nazi war criminals, will receive a posthumous honor.

Lauterpacht, who was born in 1897 into a Jewish family in what is now Lviv and died in 1960, will be honoured with an English Heritage blue plaque in front of his former residence in London, the UK Jewish News reported.

Lauterpacht was considered one of the leading legal minds of the 20th century, and was responsible for developing the concept of crimes against humanity. During his career he also served as a judge at the International Court of Justice.

Lauterpacht moved to Vienna and then London, receiving a PhD from the London School of Economics in 1925 for his dissertation “Private law analogies in international law.”

In 1945, Lauterpacht, who was working as a professor of international law at the University of Cambridge, was a central figure in the first Nuremberg trial of Nazi war criminals.

From 1955 until his death, he was the British judge on the International Court of Justice.

However, he was also a critic of the court. When asked by Israeli officials for his advice on how to respond to Syria’s attempt to use legal means to negate Israel’s right to declare independence, he cautioned that the fledgling Jewish State should avoid the International Court.

“There is little doubt that the real purpose of the Syrian proposal is an attempt to challenge the entire jurisdiction of the United Nations on the issue of Palestine,” he replied.