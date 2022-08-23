MK Bezalel Smotrich is expected to begin negotiating a joint list with former Yamina MK Amichai Chikli after the completion of the former's Religious Zionism Party primaries on Tuesday.

Smotrich and Chikli are expected to combine their lists into a technical bloc, according to Reshet Bet radio Chikli is expected to receive three of the list's first 10 spots. The Noam Party will not be included in this joint list.

"I'm working hard to maximize the nationalist camps electorate, so we can pass the 61 seat minimum. Chikli is a deserving individual and has stood strong through last year's challenges, and we can also join Ben Gvir. We can be the third largest party on the Kenesset," Smotrich told Galatz radio.

The Otzma Yehudit party responded on Tuesday to the reports of ongoing negotiations between Bezalel Smotrich and Amichai Chikli.

"The union between Smotrich and Chikli proves that the negotiations between our parties were just for show and not a true attempt to achieve unity, just like we said from the beginning," the party stated. "But we wish them success since this way the two may pass the electoral threshold, which will increase the chance of a right-wing government."

Ben-Gvir's party continued: "We respect Bezalel Smotrich's decision to cater to Ayelet Shaked's voters, and we wish them luck, we cater to all of Israel." Otzma Yehudit asked not to quarrel with other parties: "Be responsible and stay away from dirty lies."