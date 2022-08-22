When Shalom Shotland started fainting after every time he stood up two years ago, he realized that something was wrong. After traveling to many medical centers in Israel, the terrifying reason for his bizarre symptom finally came to light:

He had postural tachycardia syndrome.

One of the rarest diseases in Israel, postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS) is an abnormal increase in heart rate that occurs after sitting up or standing. When Shalom stands up, his heart rate shoots from 100 to 180, a dangerously fast pace, which has led the doctors to give strict instructions: He is never to stand up ever again.

For the Shotlands, life has become chaotic ever since: As a simple family they got by in a small apartment, but with Shalom’s disability, the cramped space does not suit the family’s needs, leaving Shalom relying on his wife and children to help him with every menial task. Additionally, his disease is so rare that his expensive medication is not covered by insurance, and the struggling family must pay for his medication out of pocket.

Recently, the family suffered the straw broke the camel’s back: Mrs. Shotland was buying some essential groceries for the week, and her credit card was declined.

“Ever since the diagnosis, the Shotlands have simply not been managing,” explains a friend of Shalom’s.

“The Shotlands needs help to put bread on the table, and to move to a larger dirah (apartment) where they can live functionally.”

The friend has opened a fundraising campaign where he advocates on the Shotland family’s behalf. As a close friend, he has seen first-hand how much this disease has affected Shalom and the family, and he passionately asks public to help this nice, normal family who are faced with a very rare and unexpected challenge.

“Please, open your hearts and save this family from falling under. Your tzedaka (charity) will mamish (truly) be saving this family,” he says.

