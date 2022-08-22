MK Yoav Galant (Likud) on Sunday delivered a strong message towards the Palestinian Arabs and the Arabs living in Israel.

Speaking in an interview with Radio 103FM, Galant said, "If you think that you will try to murder us, harass Jewish women, shoot at Soroka Hospital and take vehicles off the road - you are wrong. If you bring the Jews to the threshold of crossing the red line, we will have to use the significant weapon 'there is no choice.' When our backs are against the wall, we will protect ourselves."

MK Ibtisam Mara'ana from the Labor Party responded to Galant and said, "When you finish arguing and inciting riots, Yoav Galant, I will be here to reveal to you what the real 'weapon of no choice' is: equality and shared life."

Meretz leadership candidate and Deputy Minister Yair Golan said in response to Galant's comments, "The Olympics of threats, the competition over extremism, harassment and humiliation continue – this is the Likud of 2022. The elections are not about 'yes to Bibi or no to Bibi', but between a sane Israel of citizens who want and learn to live with one another, or an Israel which is conflicted and radicalizes itself. Only the Zionist left will bring hope and peace. It's time to vote for Meretz."