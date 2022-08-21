Three years have passed since the terrible Friday when Rina Schnerb was murdered near the Ein Dani spring near the settlement of Dolev, yet it seems that her light is still here, thanks in large part to the family and circle of friends who decided to spread it further. Rina was a role model in her volunteering work, someone who loved to help with acts of kindness, and her parents founded the "Kol Rina" charitable organization to launch projects in her memory.

Three years after the murder of his daughter, Rabbi Eitan Schnerb has expanded Kol Rina's activities throughout the country, with 20 charity centers in his daughter's memory. In 2021, Rabbi Schnerb was chosen to light a torch at the country's main Independence Day ceremony in honor of his work with the organization. Rabbi Shnerb also serves as a rabbi in the city of Lod. On the occasion of the charity's crowdfunding campaign week, we asked him for an interview to hear about the challenges ahead, the strength of faith, and the connection of the people of Israel to Kol Rina.

Rabbi Eitan, we are now marking three years since Rina's murder. What are your feelings?

"Very difficult feelings as another year passes. What comforts me greatly, alongside all the projects, are our family celebrations, the festive events. Also the charity organization we founded in Lod which has since expanded to the whole country. As time goes by, you look at the broader picture and also see the hand of God. Our faith grew stronger. Hashem rules the world. Sometimes there are crises, but our faith grows stronger.

"What makes it harder for us is the fact that the trial of my daughter's murderers has not yet begun. We have doubts and difficult questions about the judicial system here. Hundreds of terrorists, including our daughter's killers, have not yet been tried. They were caught a month after the murder, yet they still have not been put on trial."

How do you mark the day of the murder?

"Continuing our work in Rina's memory is our answer, and also the answer of the Jewish People, and we are a strong people that knows how to survive hard times. This year my wife wanted to have a representative or volunteer from our association in each of the hundreds of locations where we run projects, people who would explain about the project and its background. I don't know if it will work out. I hope it will. But on the day of the murder, and in general the week before, we are a sort of open house. Lots of people come. Once we tried to mark the day of the murder in a more limited, family-oriented way, but it didn't work so well."

You are running an amazing organization. What motivates you to continue this enterprise?

"Faith in Hashem. He gives us strength. We believe this is what He wants."

Most of your projects are based on things that Rina loved or dreamed of doing. Do you feel that you are living up to her vision?

"I sometimes wonder what she thinks. I think Hashem is happy with what we're doing. As far as I'm concerned, Rina is together with Hashem, studying Torah with Him, together with all those who gave up their lives for the Land of Israel, for the Torah of Israel. I believe they are happy with the project. There may be things we need to fix, but overall she is very happy that this is the path we chose. Sometimes I ask her: Show us. Show us that you are happy about this. We have signs. The Jewish People are also happy, as are the rabbis. I feel that the organization is God's will. That's the answer."

How do you see your plans for the future?

"I never dreamed the organization would reach so many people. I am truly amazed, and it's all due to Heavenly assistance. The number of requests I have to open more places and more stores is huge. Every two or three days we are asked to open a new place. We will be delighted if we can continue growing."

