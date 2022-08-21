A special Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF) gathering organized by IHF leaders Dr. Joseph Frager and Rabbi Duvid Katz of IHF took place in New York and was attended by Jewish leaders.

The gathering featured Former Governor Mike Huckabee who spoke of the importance the State of Israel in his life, his appreciation of Israel and the Jewish people, and the Jewish people's rights to the Land of Israel.

The gathering was attended by Sam Nahmias - Philanthropist and Commissioner of Bridges/Nassau County, IHF co-president Dr. Stephen Soloway - Rheumatologist, Philanthropist and Author, Ken Abramowitz - Venture Capitalist, Philanthropist, President of American Friends of Likud, Bruce Blakeman - County Executive of Nassau-representing 300,000 Jews, Brian Robinson - one of 12 candidates vying for the Democratic Nomination for Congress in New York’s 12th District, Ari Brown - Republican Assemblyman from Nassau County, Joel Eisdorfer - Senior Advisor to Mayor of New York City Eric Adams, Simcha Eisenstein - Democratic Assemblyman, and Beth Sawyer - Republican Assemblywoman from New Jersey.

Greeting the participants, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, said that he was proud of supporting Mike Huckabee as candidate for the Republican Party presidential nomination.