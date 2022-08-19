Former Governor Mike Huckabee attended the special Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF) gathering organized by Dr. Joseph Frager and Rabbi Dovid Katz of IHF. The event took place in New York and was attended by Jewish leaders.

Huckabee spoke of the importance the State of Israel has always played in his life and of how he raised his daughter, former White House spokesperson during the Trump administration and current candidate for the position of Governor from the State of Arkansas, to appreciate Israel and the Jewish people.

The former governor referred to the Jewish people's rights to the Land of Israel. "We have to continue fighting for the State of Israel because it really is God's gift to the world," he said. "God didn't give Israel to whoever wanted it. He specifically gave it to the heirs of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, sketched out exactly what the borders were going to be and said, 'This is going to be for my People'", he pointed out.

"I don't love the Land of Israel because I'm Jewish," he said, "I love it because I know that it was God's choice to select it for His People. Those boundaries are nearly 4,000 years old and none of us have the right to change them. We only have the right to expand them."

Huckabee invoked the Prophets in saying that whenever he visits Israel, he is reminded of how, "the dry bones have come to life and the dessert has bloomed." "God has blessed those who have come home to the Land that he gave them," he said, praising generations of immigrants who have worked to make the country the economic success it has become.

"If I were [to turn my back on Israel], I wouldn't be alienating myself from my Jewish friends, I'd be alienating myself from God eternal purpose," concluded Huckabee.