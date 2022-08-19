Apple on Thursday disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, The Associated Press reported.

The company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Apple had released two security reports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn't receive wide attention outside of tech publications.

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.

The issue also affects some iPod models, according to AP.