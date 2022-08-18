A massive fire consumed part of Grossinger’s resort, a defunct hotel that was once one of the jewels of New York’s Catskills region, the Associated Press reported.

Grossinger’s was famed in its prime years after World War II for being the place to go for thousands of tourists every year, many of whom were Jewish.

The hotel, situated 80 miles north of New York City, boasted indoor and outdoor pools, a nightclub, a 27-hole golf course, two kosher kitchens, and a 1,500 person dining room.

The fire began on Tuesday night in a three story building connected to the hotel. Firefighters were forced to cut through a gate and remove concrete barriers and overgrown brush to get to the blaze.

After the fire was extinguished, the building was demolished, the Liberty Fire Department said on Facebook.

According to Sullivan County Fire Coordinator John Hauschild, the hotel’s main building was torn down four years ago.

An investigation has been opened into the cause of the fire.

Grossinger's was in business for seven decades years before finally closing in 1986. Afterwards, the property remained vacant and the buildings fell into neglect.