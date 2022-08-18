Israeli interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, about Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Holocaust remarks, and about the threat emanating from Iran.

At the start of their conversation, the German Chancellor emphasized that he rejects and condemns Abbas’ remarks, and that it was important for him to clarify this personally to the Prime Minister, as well as publicly.

Lapid thanked him, both as the Prime Minister of Israel, and as the son of Holocaust survivors.

The two emphasized the importance of ties between Israel and Germany, and agreed to continue the cooperation between their two countries in various fields. The two leaders also discussed the Iranian nuclear issue.

Lapid reiterated Israel’s opposition to a return to the nuclear agreement with Iran, and the need for Europe to send a clear and unequivocal message that there will be no more concessions to Iran. he stressed that Europe must oppose Iran buying time in negotiations.

Concluding their conversation, Lapid and Scholz agreed to meet soon, as a reflection of the close relations between their two countries.