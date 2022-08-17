A 19-year-old man drowned in the Kineret at the separate beach in Tiberias on Wednesday evening.

United Hatzalah volunteer first responders who arrived at the scene performed CPR on the young man in an attempt to save his life.

He was taken to Poriya Hospital, where he was declared dead.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shlomi Feder who was one of the first responders at the scene reported, "I received the alert to the drowning as I was nearby the grave of Rabbi Meir located next to the beach. When I arrived the lifeguards were pulling the young man out of the water, he was not breathing and had no pulse. I began performing CPR on the young man. As other first responders arrived they joined in the effort to try and save his life. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition while still undergoing CPR. Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit were dispatched to the scene to provide emotional and psychological stabilization to eyewitnesses and family members."