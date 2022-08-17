The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PID) terrorist organization is still engaged in talks with the Egyptian mediator regarding the state of calm in the Gaza Strip following the latest round of fighting, Operation Breaking Dawn. The organization is concerned that Israel is trying to renege on certain clauses it claims are part of the ceasefire agreement.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Egypt announced that it would work to bring about the release of prisoner Khalil Awawada, who has been on hunger strike for nearly 160 days, and the leader of the PIJ in Samaria, Bassam al-Saadi, whose arrest came days before hostilities broke out.

PIJ officials claimed that Israel had made the commitment to release the two security prisoners, and it is not just a matter of Egypt's commitment to act for their release.

Officials in Islamic Jihad told the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that the organization's representatives held intensive talks with senior officials in Egypt in recent days on this issue. However, they believe that the court's decision to extend al-Saadi's detention by six days until next Sunday is an attempt on Israel's part to evade its commitment.

PIJ is threatening a military response if the two prisoners are not released soon and if Awawada dies as a result of his hunger strike.