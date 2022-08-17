“The wedding is in two weeks and we have nothing. We are praying that we won’t have to cancel…” -Tzvi*

“Ever since my mother passed away, I’ve had to support my family. Making a simcha on my own is more than I can do…” -Rochel*

“Will we be able to have guests at our wedding? To feed them? To get started in a basic apartment? It would take a miracle…” -Bassi*

These are the sorts of testimonies that young orphaned brides and grooms have shared with Israel’s biggest rabbis in recent months. A group of 63 yetomim are getting married this month without financial assistance. That is why a special beit din was formed, made up of three of Israel’s most esteemed rabbanim: Rabbi Mordechai Gross, Rabbi Naftali Nussbaum, and Rabbi Binyon Finkel.

A signed letter to the public explains the urgency of their cause:

“We have gathered here and the stories of 63 orphans have come before us, they are about to get married and they have no means to pay the necessary expenses. Therefore, we ask from each person to partner with us to pay the wedding expenses generously. We ask that each person gives 10 for each orphan.”

“Each person who does so should merit measure for measure to celebrate a simchah in their own homes soon. They should not know any sorrow or pain. They should merit children and yiddishe nachat from all their descendants. They should be saved from the damaging effect of technology, and Hashem should fulfill all their wishes for the good, with abundant parnassah and all the yeshuot.”

Rav Mordechai Gross shlita

Rav Naftali Nussbaum shlita

Rav Binyomin Finkel shlita”

*Details changed to protect the orphans’ privacy