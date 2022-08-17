Margaritis Schinas, European Union (EU) Commission Vice-President, on Wednesday slammed a statement by Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas claiming that Israel perpetrates "holocausts" against PA Arabs.

In her statement, Schinas said that Abbas' statement, "is unacceptable."

"The Holocaust is an indelible stain on European history; it erased Jewish life and heritage in many parts of our continent," she said.

"Holocaust distortion is dangerous. It feeds antisemitism and has a corrosive effect on democracy."

Abbas made his statements when responding to a question regarding the Munich Massacre of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic games by Palestinian Arab terrorists.

Dismissing a question over whether he would apologize for the massacre, Abbas said: "I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed….50 massacres, 50 slaughters, 50 holocausts."

Responding to Abbas' statements, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told BILD: "Especially for us Germans, any relativization of the Holocaust is unbearable and unacceptable."