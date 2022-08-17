This is probably the hardest article I ever had to write. But, it is definitely something we need to address and the sooner the better. Are you happy that so many appointed officials and public figures with power within the Biden administration are Jewish? or are considered Jewish because of their last names?

Between Motza'ei Shabbos and as of this writing both social media and mainstream outlets have addressed some of the following issues:

Judge Bruce Reinhart, a board member at Temple Beth David in Palm Beach Gardens, has seen sustained antisemitic attacks on right wing message boards and other social media platforms like 4Chan since his name surfaced as the judge who signed off on the FBI’s warrant to search Mar-a-Lago, according to Politico.

We should connect this to Attorney General Merrick Garland, weaponizing the Department of Justice and FBI by refusing to share the affidavit on the Mar-A-Lago raid.

Randi Weingarten shared a post during a visit to Israel; While in Israel, connected with many colleagues who are fighting the fight for economic fairness, civil rights , educational opportunity, shared society and justice for Israelis and Palestinians. (Is this sentiment reciprocated by Palestinians?)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken seems weak and helpless as we remember the disaster of last year’s Afghanistan evacuation. Tie that to the latest reports that Ukraine President Zelensky is taking our money and asking China for help against Russia. Five Americans were injured in Jerusalem in a terror attack. And this Secretary of State condemns Iran leadership for the stabbing of Salman Rushdie while begging for a nuclear deal. This is all within days.

We as a Jewish community must redefine ourselves. Has assimilation and the need to be accepted in 2022 make us good Jews?

Scholars and historians will tell us this is nothing new. We always survive. But, why do we put ourselves through this self-inflicted torture?

Let me be clear. I will never advocate violence or bullying. It is wrong to attack anyone. It also doesn’t bring a solution.

As the only Jewish woman activist syndicated through streaming channels, many of my followers ask me these questions. Many of my Jewish friends discuss Israeli politics with the same frustrations.

I am a believer in a check and balance system. I am also an advocate to build coalitions and work with others on similar issues. However, how can Randi Weingarten think about working with Palestinian Arab educators when there is so much proof that their school curricula include lessons that teach motivation to kill Jews and destroy Israel?

Extremists on both sides are looking for scapegoats to blame for rising costs, high crime, biased justice and inequalities. Why are we handing them opportunities? It doesn’t help that they believe Jews own the media, Hollywood and banks.

Local Anti-Semitism Throughout The US

For the first time, suburban Jewish communities in New York, many religious and often politically leaning toward Republican and conservative affiliation, have been targeted by groups like goyimtv.tv and the goyimdefenseleague.com. Flyers have been left on cars, posted in public places and left at homes owned by Jews.

-In Nashville, Tennessee, forty homes in the West End received an array of antisemitic fliers containing messages like “Disney child grooming is Jewish,” “Gun control is Jewish,” and “Every Single Aspect of the COVID Agenda is Jewish.”

One of the fliers featured pictures of Disney executives who are Jewish with a blue Star of David on their foreheads.

-A 56-year-old Kenosha, Wisconsin man has been fined over $4,000 after police say he was responsible for distributing anti-Semitic flyers throughout the community earlier this year.

-In Hanover County, Virginia, public schools created, approved, and used a logo that looks alarming like a Swastika. The logo was reproduced on T-shirts and materials used for their Unified Professional Learning Conference, ironically an Equity focused event.

-Similar stories are in Houston, Minneapolis and other parts of the country.

Where is Special Envoy Deborah Lipstadt? Seems to me, based on her Twitter account, she is appeasing the United Nations or fighting Donald Trump more than even acknowledging the problems facing Jews today.

President Biden can appoint as many Jews or Jewish-sounding people as he wants, but does their apparent religious affiliation really help our people?





