Terrorists who are serving time in Israeli prisons have decided to activate their “supreme emergency committee” in preparation for a new campaign of resistance that will start at the beginning of next month.

A statement published on Tuesday said that the decision regarding the activation of the emergency committee, which includes representatives from all Palestinian Arab organizations, was made after the prison management walked back the understandings that had been reached in the past with the terrorists regarding the easing of the conditions of their detention.

They called on the Palestinian Arab public to support them in the expected protest actions in the prisons.

The leadership of the terrorists is expected to soon make public the “resistance” plan and demand to "stop the harm that is being done to the prisoners and improve the conditions of their imprisonment."

Tuesday’s statement was signed by Fatah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Palestinian People's Party.

In the past, acts of protests by terrorists led to acts of solidarity and support throughout Judea and Samaria, the Gaza Strip and even in Arab society in Israel, and has the potential to lead to large-scale disturbances against security forces and Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.