Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday blasted Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, after Abbas accused Israel of committing “holocausts” against Palestinian Arabs during a meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Mahmoud Abbas accusing Israel of having committed ‘50 Holocausts’ while standing on German soil is not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie,” Lapid said.

“Six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, including one and a half million Jewish children. History will never forgive him,” he added.

The statement came after Abbas accused Israel of committing multiple "holocausts" during a speech alongside Scholz in Berlin.

Abbas used the English word "holocausts" when responding to a question regarding the Munich Massacre of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic games by Palestinian Arab terrorists.

The PA chairman dismissed a question over whether he would apologize for the massacre and said: “I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed….50 massacres, 50 slaughters, 50 holocausts,”

Chancellor Scholz was visibly upset at Abbas' remarks and scowled. He did not respond at the time, but later said that hearing the word from Abbas was "unbearable."