IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has received the results of the preliminary investigation into the friendly-fire incident in which Staff Sergeant Natan Fitoussi was killed last night.

The Commander of the Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fuchs, Northern Corps Commander Major General Sa'ar Tzur, Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Lieutenant Colonel Avi Bluth, Brigadier General Barak Hiram, Lt. Col. Arik Moyal, and Lt. Col. Sharon Altit oversaw the investigation.

The preliminary investigation of the incident found that the soldiers were on duty in a post near the security fence. One of the soldiers left the post, and when he returned his friend mistakenly thought that he was an armed terrorist and shot him.

The soldier was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The team's conclusions will be presented to the Chief of Staff.

The military police also started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, at the end of which its findings will be forwarded to the military attorney's office for consideration.

Chief of Staff Kochavi said: "I send my deepest condolences to the family of the late Natan Fitoussi. Last night's incident is serious, difficult and very unfortunate and we will investigate it thoroughly and professionally - protecting our people is an inseparable part of our operational ability to protect the residents of the State of Israel ."