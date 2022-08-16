The Glustein family tragedy was a shock for all of us. Who can begin to imagine the great pain, mourning and deep bereavement of the family that lost a mother and two daughters in one moment?!

They travelled to Yerushalayim on a regular bein hazmanim outing. The mother Shoshie ע'ה shopped for an upcoming nephew's Bar Mitzvah, her upcoming birth, and for the holidays. The father took his sons for a fun day trip in the city in order to enable his wife do the shopping for the family. They met in the evening at Rav Shefa. The father and sons entered one of the stores for a moment whilst the mother and daughters waited by the bus stop …

Ambulance sirens were heard. Mrs. Shoshana Glustein told her sister-in-law who was standing by her side that her father has a custom to say a chapter of Tehillim each time he hears an ambulance speed by. She closed her eyes and said a chapter of Tehillim with deep concentration. When she opened her eyes she saw a bus speeding towards her. Everyone started running and she tried to too but the carriage of her youngest child was stuck and the frightened mother was unable to release it. She kept trying to free the carriage in order to move out of the way but the bus raced forward, knocking her and her two daughters over.

Mrs. Glustein, aged 40, was expecting her eighth child in the month of Elul. Their fifth child, Sara Batsheva stood close to her mother, relying on her for protection, and they lost their lives together with Chany, the youngest child who sat in her carriage sucking on her pacifier.

We are all in shock over the tragedy but we cannot just shake our heads and move on. We must not ignore the distress of the family. We must help them and give generously, each and every one of us according to his ability.

