Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s life has been spent serving the state of Israel, from the Israel Defense Force to serving 5 terms as prime minister, and he’s shown no signs he’s done yet.

During his first term in the 90s, the prime minister was foundational in tearing out most of the socialist government in Israel.

His ongoing strategies resulted in fundamentally remaking the country, particularly in regards to economic freedom and military strength.

In our episode, PM Netanyahu recounts his lengthy career and explains what it looks like to continue keeping peace while on the edge of disaster at all times. Plus, he tells us about how he managed his relationship with the United States and what he has on the agenda if he is re-elected.