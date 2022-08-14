MK David Bitan of the Likud resigned from his position as deputy chairman of the Central Election Committee for the 25th Knesset today (Sunday), where he served representative for the Likud.

Bitan made the move after coming in 14th in the Likud primaries and being relegated to 17th on the list due to the reserved spots enacted by party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a report on Channel 13 News, Bitan felt that Netanyahu was targeting him, among other things by launching an attack against controversial primaries candidate David Laniado whom Bitan supported.

Laniado, who has been convicted of multiple felonies, was barred from competing just hours before the primaries were set to begin.

Laniado was convicted on charges of trespassing in 2011, and last week it became known that he hid past convictions, and that in 2010 he was sentenced to house arrest for assaulting a woman. The election committee disqualified his candidacy.