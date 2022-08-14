41 people were killed in a fire at a Coptic church in Cairo, Egypt Sunday, church leaders announced. An additional 14 people were injured in the blaze.

The fire occurred at the Abu Sefein church in the Imbaba neighborhood while the congregation was gathered for Sunday prayers,

Police say an initial investigation suggests that the fire was started due to an electrical short-circuit, though the precise cause remains under investigation.

As many as 5,000 worshipers were believed to be gathered at the church at the time of the fire.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has instructed all relevant government bodies to act in response the fire, and ordered that aid be given to the victims of the fire.