American actress Anne Heche died on Friday at the age of 53, after succumbing to injuries from a car crash in which she was involved days earlier.

Her friend, Nancy Davis, revealed the news in a memorial post on Instagram, writing, according to Huffington Post, “Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend Anne Heche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared.”

Heche was severely burned last Friday when she crashed into a Los Angeles home in the Mar Vista neighborhood. Shortly after the crash, her car burst into flames, which took firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish.

She was taken to a hospital and initially listed in critical condition, then reportedly fell into a coma on August 8.

After Heche’s accident, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into the actress for allegedly driving under the influence and fleeing from an earlier hit-and.

LAPD confirmed to TMZ on Thursday that Heche had cocaine in her system during the accident.

Heche’s acting career began in 1987 when she starred in the long-running soap opera “Another World.” In 1991, she won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama series for the show. She also appeared in numerous movies, including the 1996 film “The Juror,” the 1997 horror film “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” 1998′s “Six Days Seven Nights,” 1997′s Donnie Brasco” and the 2002 thriller “John Q.”

She is survived by her two sons.

